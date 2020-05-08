Turkish aircraft allowed to land in Tunisia

Tunisia allowed a Turkish plane to land at the southern airport Zarzis to deliver medical aid to Libyans at the Ras Jedir border crossing, the presidency said.

Tunisia does not allow foreign forces to use its territory to interfere in the Libyan conflict. Libya’s internationally recognised government (GNA) is supported militarily by Turkey.

The presidency statement did not give details of the aid mission.

A Tunisian official told Reuters the Turkish plane did not fly direct to Libya because its airports are not safe. Tunisia requested its customs and security forces deliver the aid to the Libyans.

Libya’s GNA said last week its forces continue keep fighting after a unilateral ceasefire declaration by its eastern-based opponents in the civil war.

Libya is a messy battlefield with large involvement by foreign forces. The US and UN warned against the increasing footprint of Russian private contractor forces while Turkey and the United Arab Emirates deployed drones, according to diplomats.





