Tripoli flights move to Misrata

The only functioning airport in Tripoli said on Tuesday it was shifting all flights to Misrata due to shelling following an escalation in fighting.

Rocket fire and shelling ramped up late last week as a UN effort to bring the warring sides together in Geneva failed to make headway. On Monday UN special envoy Ghassan Salame resigned.

The latest bout in Libya’s violence since the 2011 uprising that overthrew long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi began last year, when eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar launched a push to capture the capital.

Haftar forces are backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, while the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) is supported by Turkey, which sent forces this year.

Mitiga airport has repeatedly been closed by rocket fire and flights were suspended for much of Tuesday, with a military source in the eastern forces saying Turkish installations were targeted.







On Sunday GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha told Reuters it would move from defence to attack to push Haftar’s forces away from the capital.