State Security giving US ambassador assassination report attention

The State Security Agency notes reports about an alleged plot to assassinate the US Ambassador to South Africa, Ambassador Lana Marks.

“The agency noted rising public interest in the matter and assures all South African citizens and interested parties it is receiving the necessary attention,” the State Security Agency said.

The agency is interacting with relevant partners, both in country and abroad, to ensure no harm befalls the ambassador, including other diplomatic officials in South Africa.

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said South Africa has a duty to protect all diplomatic officials on State duty in the country.

“It should be noted the nature of the allegation and attendant threat doesn’t permit us to give detailed updates on investigations.

“Reports will be provided to relevant authorities, including the President, the Minister of International Relations and Co-operation and relevant officials in the United States administration,” the agency said.





