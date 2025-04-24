State Security Agency monitoring potential threats from Trump-linked support movements

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshaveni has revealed that the State Security Agency (SSA) is actively monitoring possible national security risks arising from international support movements and campaigns linked to United States President Donald Trump.

The SSA’s confirmation comes amid growing concerns globally about the influence of international political movements on domestic affairs. Responding to formal enquiries, the agency outlined its approach, emphasising that vigilance remains a key priority in safeguarding South Africa’s sovereignty, stability, and developmental goals.

Under the National Strategic Intelligence Act, Act No. 39 of 1994, as amended under the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill (GILAB), the SSA is mandated to identify and counter threats and potential threats to South Africa’s national security. Its responsibilities span a broad spectrum of concerns, including terrorism, domestic extremism, sabotage, subversion, espionage, and organised crime.

The SSA stressed that international developments are continually assessed for their likelihood to impact South Africa’s internal environment. In this context, the agency has taken particular note of activities linked to Trump and movements that have expressed support for his political agenda. Such movements, especially where links to groups within South Africa are identified, are being scrutinised for their potential to undermine national unity, economic prosperity, and the country’s broader developmental trajectory.

“In accordance with its counterintelligence mandate, the SSA has taken note of developments surrounding the Trump administration’s activities and their potential influence on South Africa’s domestic affairs,” Ntshaveni stated. “We remain vigilant to the possibility of external interference that could compromise our national sovereignty, economic stability, and societal cohesion.”

The agency also acknowledged the broader risks posed by disinformation campaigns, cyber operations, and ideological influence, which could serve to destabilise public trust in democratic institutions. Intelligence assessments have been strengthened to ensure that any such threats are identified early and mitigated effectively.

Security experts have warned that global political polarisation, fuelled by the spread of misinformation and foreign influence operations, poses a growing challenge for emerging democracies like South Africa. There exists a clear need for increased awareness and coordinated action across government, civil society, and the private sector to defend national interests.

The SSA assured the public that it remains committed to proactive monitoring and that all identified risks will be dealt with in accordance with national laws and constitutional principles. Officials reiterated that the protection of South Africa’s sovereignty and the well-being of its citizens would remain paramount in the agency’s ongoing intelligence efforts.

For now, the SSA has indicated that while no immediate, large-scale threat has been detected, the situation remains fluid and under continuous assessment. With the separation of the SSA into two new entities under the implementation of GILAB, it is likely this task will now fall to the Domestic Intelligence Agency (DIA), which is responsible for domestic security threats and counter-intelligence.

