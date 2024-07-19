SSA Ready To Build State Capacity

On Monday 15 July, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni addressed members of parliament during the Budget Vote for the State Security Agency (SSA), stating that the SSA was in a “period of heightened need to protect our constitutional democracy.”

The SSA was “strengthened under the 6th administration” to enable effective fulfillment of its mandate, following calls for reform from the Zondo commission, which highlighted various weaknesses in the agency, such as its unlawful consolidation of domestic and foreign intelligence branches. This resulted in the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill, which some have viewed with concern, but is aimed at addressing the SSA’s weaknesses, to “create organisational focus by splitting the domestic and foreign services to separate departments.”

The Bill was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 16 May, and has yet to be signed into law, but Minister Nsthavheni stated that the SSA has “commenced with preparations for the full implementation of the amendments.” These preparations include the development of the National Security Strategy, which was created in consultation with the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) and approved by cabinet in the previous financial year. The National Security Strategy is intended to guide the SSA’s work and “approach to protection of national security and the promotion of national security interests.”

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.