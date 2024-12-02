SSA advised Home Affairs arrest of Libyans at White River military training camp

The entry into South Africa earlier this year of Libyan nationals subsequently discovered at an illegal White River military training camp was detected through intelligence by the State Security Agency (SSA), which shared this information with relevant law enforcement authorities.

This is according to Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who was answering a parliamentary question by ActionSA’s Athol Trollip. Ntshavheni explained that the SSA played an advisory role to the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), and continues to do so.

Additionally, the Minister revealed the SSA is working with the Border Management Agency (BMA) and Police to improve biometric controls and border security.

