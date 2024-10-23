Separation of SSA is “underway”, but still no National Security Strategy

“The process to establish the new South African Intelligence Service (Foreign Service) and South African Intelligence Agency (Domestic Service) is well under way,” says Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, in a response to a question posed by Nicholas George Myburgh, Member of Parliament for the Democratic Alliance.

George had asked Minister Nshavheni which steps had been taken “taken to reverse the amalgamation,” of the State Security Agency (SSA). The question was based on the findings by Health Literacy Research and Practice into the SSA in 2018, which stated “the amalgamation of National Intelligence Agency and South African Secret Service into the SSA did not achieve its purported objectives and was contrary to existing policy.”

In her response, Minister Nshavheni noted the “process to amend the laws is done through the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill, which has been passed by parliament namely the National Assembly and is now awaiting the President to sign the Bill into law.”

