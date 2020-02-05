Security situation affects Burkina Faso gold production

Burkina Faso gold production probably fell slightly last year due partly to security problems and attacks targeting industrial miners, the country’s mines minister said.

Oumarou Idani told Reuters he expected the West African country’s gold production to total 50 tonnes in 2019 down from 53 tonnes in 2018.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town.

Burkina Faso is battling a rising insurgency which killed 1 000 people since 2016 and drove nearly 500 000 from their homes. In this time, there have been dozens of attacks on industrial and small-scale mining operations.







Industrial scale miners with operations in Burkina Faso include Endeavour Mining, Teranga Gold, Roxgold, and IAMGOLD.