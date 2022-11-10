SA “resolved” to fight terrorism – Gungubele

South Africa remains “resolved to combat terrorism and illicit financing activities” is the official government reaction to Monday’s United States (US) Treasury announcing “designation” of four apparent local ISIS cell members.

Minister in the Presidency Responsible for State Security, Mondli Gungubele, said in a statement in the wake of the US announcement: “We will not allow our territory to be used to fund terrorism in other countries. As such and working with our counterparts in the fight against terrorism, we will do everything in our power to uncover and root out acts of terrorism and illicit financing in particular”.

Gungubele assured South Africans law enforcement agencies “remain vigilant and ready to protect citizens and to safeguard the integrity of our Republic”.

He indicated government “noted” the US Treasury statement and its content and “intends” to work with “its US counterparts combatting all forms of terrorism and its manifestations”.

Earlier this week the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) “designated” four members of an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) cell operating in South Africa.

A statement has it the four provided technical, financial or material support to the terrorist group. The US Treasury further designated eight companies owned, controlled or directed by the individuals in this ISIS cell.

The South African-based ISIS members are associates of Treasury-designated ISIS cell leader Farhad Hoomer, “who continues to pursue ISIS objectives in southern Africa and expresses will and intent to attack the interests of the US and its allies”.

Brothers Nufael Akbar and Yunus Mohamad Akbar are senior members of a Durban, South Africa-based ISIS cell led by Hoomer. Nufael Akbar collaborated with and was directed by Hoomer. He is, according to the statement “a central commanding figure in the Durban-based ISIS cell”. Brother Yunus functions as cell enforcer and logistics co-ordinator.







The OFAC action, enforced by executive order, targets two other Hoomer associates, Mohamad Akbar and Umar Akbar. They were arrested in 2018 by South African authorities along with Hoomer for involvement in a plan to deploy improvised incendiary devices near a mosque and commercial retail buildings in KwaZulu-Natal.