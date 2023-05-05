Retiring Kenya Defence Forces Chief pays tribute to soldiers

Outgoing Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Chief General Robert Kibochi expressed appreciation and thanks to Kenya Army personnel deployed in national and regional theatres during his time in office.

He told officers, non-commissioned officers and troop at Kenya Army headquarters their service on continental deployments including ATMIS (African Union Transition Mission in Somalia) and EACRF (East Africa Community Regional Force) rated along with internal operations such as Amani Boni and Maliza Uhalifu for dedication and sacrifice.

“I appreciate all Kenya Army personnel in active service, those deployed in various operational theatres; deep operations, close operations and regional deployments for dedication and sacrifice in every task you undertake to ensure our nation and region is secure, may you always endeavour to fulfil your mandate,” according to a Kenya Ministry of Defence statement.

Apart from operations, Kibochi touched on strategic priorities and welfare in the East African country’s military.

“Sharpening the arrow head is a continuous process and entails first class training of all personnel and a soldier centric welfare approach for mission readiness. The welfare of KDF personnel and their dependents is critical and will continue being invested in,” he said.

Kibochi’s time in command was noted by Kenya Army commander, Lieutenant General Peter Njiru.

“The Kenya Army witnessed immense growth under your command in terms of personnel welfare and logistics support. Your philosophy of sharpening the arrow head for mission readiness guides the Kenya Army in delivering our mandate. We are grateful to have benefitted from your vast experience, guidance and wise counsel. We wish you well as you transition to serve the nation in other capacity.”