Rail in SA is not national key point – Ramaphosa

South Africa’s more than twenty-two thousand kilometres of rail does not qualify as a national key point (NKP), President Cyril Ramaphosa told a questioner in the National Assembly.

ANC Gauteng parliamentarian Lisa Mangcu wanted an update from South Africa’s first citizen on the status of the national rail network, including it be declared an NKP. This, he said, was in view of almost constant destruction of infrastructure that is “key to economic growth”.

Responding, Ramaphosa acknowledged protection of rail infrastructure was “vital” for the economy and the “development and well-being of our people”.

Expanding on the NKP call, he said the rail network did not “qualify” as per the definition in the National Key Points Act. That act was passed into legislation by the former South African government in 1980 to protect sites of national importance against sabotage. It has been replaced by the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act of 2019 of which “certain sections” were due to come into effect in March according to a Presidency proclamation published in Government Gazette 46024.

Because the national rail network is not address-specific and does not meet minimum physical security standards needed to ensure NKP status it cannot be given NKP status. This will change with implementation of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act which Ramaphosa told his questioner “still needs to be operationalised”.

The Act defines infrastructure as including any transport network or network for the delivery of electricity or water.

Further protection, Ramaphosa said, for critical infrastructure is in the Criminal Matters Amendment Act of 2015. This provides for “severe legal sanctions” of up to 30 years jail for individuals and fines of up to R100 million for companies found guilty.

“Essential infrastructure” in the criminal matters act includes that used for communication, providing energy and to transport water and sanitation.

As far as efforts to tackle economic sabotage as its affects NKPs, Ramaphosa said the conviction of 43 people to date this year for copper cable theft, fuel theft from Transnet pipelines and destruction of railway infrastructure showed government is “serious” about it.







“It remains a huge problem, but our efforts are starting to show results.”