Police minister adamant no security threat in SA

Police Minister Bheki Cele, who’s SA Police Service (SAPS) was severely criticised for lack of action during the July unrest, maintains there is no security threat to South Africa.

The outspoken police minister spoke during the two-day debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“Allow me to reiterate and reaffirm our strong position as the security cluster, without fear of contradiction, there is no threat to the stability of this country.

“I repeat there is no threat to the stability of this country. Some components of the security services may be limping but they are not down and they are certainly not out,” government’s digital SAnews has Cele saying to the joint sitting in the Cape Town City Hall.

Cele said mopping up a mess deliberately created to weaken the country’s security agencies and law enforcement will take time.

“Rest assured, the work has started and it will be done. Criminals hell-bent on seeing this country go under during the attempted insurrection in July failed.

“They failed because police acted and did what they could in the most difficult of circumstances.

“The men and women in blue of this country did all they could in the hardest of times. Our security cluster is functional; this is why our prisons are full as we speak. Incarcerated criminals did not walk in on their own free will,” Cele said.





