Ntshavheni issues regulations on intelligence coordination to address shortcomings

Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Nicholas Myburgh has asked Minister in the Presidency for Intelligence, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, whether she has found the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee (NICOC) effective in fulfilling its mandate.

The NICOC is responsible for the coordination of intelligence and counterintelligence between the various intelligence entities in South Africa. According to Ntshavheni, several factors have inhibited NICOC from functioning effectively, but the “major inhibiting factor,” says the Minister, “was the discretionary approach adopted by national intelligence structures regarding the obligation to supply intelligence to NICOC.”

The Minister revealed further that this had been a challenge since 1994, one which has been highlighted by several commissions of inquiry “as a key contributing negative factor in intelligence coordination.”

