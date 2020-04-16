No insurgent control in northern Mozambique

No parts of Mozambique’s troubled northern province are under control of insurgents, national police commander Bernardino Rafael said.

His comments follow an increase in the frequency of attacks in Cabo Delgado, home to multi-billion dollar gas projects led by oil majors including Total.

Security analysts say in some cases insurgents occupy parts of towns, villages or government buildings and hoist a black and white flag.

“There are no areas that can be said to be in the hands of insurgents, what exists are areas prone to criminal incursions,” Rafael told reporters in Nampula.

He said the situation in other areas, including Mocimboa da Praia – 350 km from the gas projects – was tense.

Initially, attacks were claimed by a group by the name of Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jama. More recently Islamic State claimed attacks via its news agencies.





