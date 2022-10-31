NATJOINTS explainer

In the wake of last week’s terror alert issued by the United States (US) Embassy in Pretoria, the South African government explains its National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS).

The structure, according to the www.gov.za site, comprises various government departments led by the State Security Agency (SSA), SA Police Service (SAPS) and SA National Defence Force (SANDF). “It meets on a regular basis to assess safety and security of the country” to ensure citizens’ security remains “the top priority” and “measures” are in place to deal with threats to national security.

“NATJOINTS takes all threats seriously. As part of institutionalised processes, the NATJOINTS has counter intelligence measures in place to assess and mitigate terrorism threats. The US threat alert came at a time when heightened law enforcement visibility and targeted operations were in place as part of safer festive season campaign which started on 15 October.

“All hands are on deck and all law enforcement agencies joined forces to ensure South Africans and those who live in this country are and feel safe,” the site has it.

It continues stating: “NATJOINTS is responsible for safety and security of all major sporting, cultural and recreational events. The country will have over 500 events from 28 to 30 October 2022; more than 200 will be hosted in Gauteng. This calls for heightened police visibility, road blocks and search-and-seizure operations. Spectators, fans and patrons might expect delays in accessing venues and strategic points. We urge the public to exercise patience and co-operate with law enforcement agencies”.

Government in the form of NATJOINTS is concerned with “the proliferation of false or misleading messages about possible targets of terrorist attacks”. People, the government states using the term “general public”, is discouraged from sharing misleading information on social media platforms about terror attacks to avoid creating unnecessary panic and alarm.

NATJOINTS, in the form of Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda, assured South Africans the intelligence community “diligently” follows up on information at hand.

NATJOINTS, the site has it, notes the statement issued by the US Embassy in South Africa to their citizens about the possibility of a terror attack in Sandton.

“The South African intelligence community engaged their US counterparts with the expectation that credible information would be shared. As part of co-operation agreements which law enforcement agencies have with foreign agencies, information is shared on aspects of mutual concern.”





