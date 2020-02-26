Militant behind Kenya base attack dies in air strike

A US air strike over the weekend in Somalia killed an Islamist militant who helped plan last month’s attack on a Kenya military base in which three Americans died, the US military said.

The military’s Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement the strike on Saturday killed a senior member of Somalia-based militant group al Shabaab “who was in charge of planning and directing terrorist operations on the Kenya border region, including the recent attack on Manda Bay” and his wife.







In the January attack, three Americans – a US military service member and two contractors – were killed in an attack by al Shabaab on the Manda Bay military base in Kenya used by US and Kenyan forces.