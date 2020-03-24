Libya coronavirus ceasefire over

Renewed bombardments were reported by both sides in Libya after a pause in fighting when the main combatants agreed to a ceasefire because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The UN last week backed a call for the eastern-based Libyan National Army and the internationally recognised government in Tripoli to accept a truce. Both sides agreed.

On Monday, the LNA and residents of Tarhuna, said Grad rockets fired by pro-Tripoli forces landed in the town.

In Tripoli, local officials said an LNA missile landing near the only functioning airport, Mitiga, killed two and wounded another.

Libya has not yet confirmed any cases of the coronavirus. International aid agencies and local health officials warn conflict will make combating an outbreak difficult.





