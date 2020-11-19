Leader of Ethiopia’s rebel Tigray forces says Axum town ‘with us’

Written by Reuters -
Members of Amhara region militias ride on their truck as they head to the mission to face the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in Sanja, Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia, 9 November 2020. - Reuters

The leader of rebel forces in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region said on Thursday that the town of Axum remained in their hands though another locality, Shire, had fallen to federal troops seeking to close in on the state capital Mekelle.

“Shire has fallen three days back but Axum is with us, but there is an army sent to control Axum, but there is a fight,” Debretsion Gebremichael, who heads the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), said in a text to Reuters.



The head of the government task force for Tigray did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

