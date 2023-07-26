Joint British/Kenya training exercise

British soldiers and their Kenyan counterparts exercise together with both militaries benefitting.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and BATUK (British Army Training Unit- Kenya) recently wrapped a specialised training exercise at Lolldaiga Ranch in Laikipia County, number 31 of the east African country’s 47.

The six-week exercise was mounted to equip troops from both countries with relevant combat skills and techniques as a prerequisite for effective planning and execution of future tasks, noting the changing character of war, a Kenya Ministry of Defence (MoD) statement reads. The joint training springs from a defence co-operation agreement ratified by both countries, which provides shared training platforms for soldiers to take on high readiness tasks and build good military relations.

During the exercise troops were taken through any number of military skills applications ranging from riot control through to counter IED (improvised explosive device) and ambush drills as well as live fire marksmanship.

Speaking during the exercise 4 Brigade Commander Brigadier Jatan Gulla encouraged participants to maximise the opportunity by sharing “real war experiences along with successes and lessons learnt”.

The Kenyan contingent was on the receiving end of praise from BATUK Commander Colonel Duncan Mann who noted their agility.