Islamic State claims responsibility for Niger attack

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on a Niger military camp near Mali, according to a statement issued by a branch of the militant group in the region.

Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) said the attack killed at least 100 soldiers and injured many others, while a Niger army spokesman said on Wednesday 71 soldiers were killed.







Jihadists with links to Islamic State and al Qaeda mount lethal attacks across West Africa’s Sahel region despite thousands of regional and foreign troops sent to counter them.