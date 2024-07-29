Investigation into illegal White River military training camp still ongoing

Police and Home Affairs officials are continuing to investigate an illegal military training camp in White River, Mpumalanga, with firearms recovered and 95 Libyan nationals facing charges of contravening the immigration act.

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Leon Schreiber, welcomed the arrest of the Libyan nationals, who reportedly entered the country with visas acquired through misrepresentation in Tunis, Tunisia.

“Following a major joint operation by Home Affairs, [the] South African Police Service (SAPS) and other law enforcement authorities, the department is on the ground ensuring that anyone who breached immigration laws is processed through the court. Respect our laws, or there will be consequences,” said the Minister in a statement on Saturday.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.