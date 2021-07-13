Intelligence averted more damage – State Security Minister

Swift State security intelligence intervention spared Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal further destruction of businesses and public infrastructure.

This was revealed by State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo during a briefing by the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster amid violent flare-ups in the two provinces.

She said before violence started, information was shared between the State Security Agency (SSA) and the SA Police Service (SAPS).

“We do this all the time, not only in this period we are facing. From day one, when everything started, we shares information with the police,” she said.

Dlodlo said South Africans needed to understand “only so much” can be done with the information at hand.

“Some information tends to be false, some information is accurate and true. We use various sources for collecting information and also our own systems for analysing information to package it for our client, in this instance the police.”

The police, she said, would have done their best to follow up on the information given to them.

Police have their own crime intelligence capability, all agencies work together under the auspices of the JCPS Counter Intelligence Co-ordinating Forum, including the National Intelligence Co-ordinating Committee.

The task of the latter was to put a strategic product on the table, emanating from information collected from the intelligence services of the defence force crime intelligence and SSA.

“That information we received, the information t we analysed and packaged was handed to the police.”

The target, the Minister said, was fast moving.

“We tried our best wherever we could and we affected a lot more than what you see on national television,” she said.

Proactive stances taken by intelligence services of the three ministries and the police averted greater crime. “We want South Africans to rest assured we averted a lot. What you see is only a part of what could have happened.”

She reiterated SSA and the police were not missing in action during the violence.

“We tried our level best in a difficult situation,” she said, commending staff for putting shoulders to the wheel to ensure information was available.





