Instigators of SA violence identified – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said security agencies identified a number of people suspected of instigating violence this week in South Africa and his government would not allow “anarchy and mayhem”.

Ramaphosa made the remarks on Friday when he visited Ethekwini Municipality, which includes the port city Durban, one of the worst hit areas in a week of looting that destroyed hundreds of businesses and killed more than 100 people.

“We as a government are concerned at what happened and are doing everything to deal with it and it’s clear all the incidents of unrest and looting were instigated,” Ramaphosa said.

“We will not allow anarchy and mayhem to unfold in our country,” he said, adding 25 000 soldiers would be deployed to flashpoints soon, up from 10 000 troops.

He said the instigators were identified and would be pursued by security agencies. One alleged instigator has been arrested, a cabinet minister said on Thursday.

Calm was returning to parts of Johannesburg, even though most shops remain closed and operations at the Durban and Richards Bay ports were improving

Rioting broke out in several parts of the country following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma last week for his failure to appear at a corruption inquiry and subsequent sentencing.

Ramaphosa added hr is concerned about rising racial tensions in some parts of the country.





