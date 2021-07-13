Hundreds arrested for violence, infrastructure damage in SA

As violent looting and damage to businesses and infrastructure continue in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, police by Monday evening arrested 489 people.

Of these, 166 were in KwaZulu-Natal and 323 in Gauteng.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) on Tuesday welcomed the deployment of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) in support of SA Police Service (SAPS) operations.

NATJOINTS said it intensified deployments in all affected areas in both provinces and this would be augmented by SAPS recalling operational members from leave and rest days.

This will increase law enforcement personnel on the ground.

“The continuation of the sporadic violent protests throughout the day and night resulted in the increase in the number of fatalities, with three in KZN and six in GP,” said NatJoints.

The four police officers injured while responding to violent protests over the weekend are recovering.

Last night, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation extended best wishes to the four SAPS members.

Constable Sangweni was shot and injured in Alexandra, while his colleagues, Sergeant Maraheni and Lieutenant Colonel Nefolovhodwe, were hit with bricks. Constable Seloane was shot and injured in Daveyton.

The President also named those killed: Nkosikhona Chiza, Ndumiso Shezi, Khaya Mkhize, Zethembe Ndwandwe, Lindani Bhengu and Lindokuhle Gumede in Gauteng and Bhekani Ndlovu, Themba Mthembu, Aphiwe Gama and Cebo Dlamini in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said while there was a high cost to property, livelihoods and businesses, the loss of human life was the greatest of all.

“It is a matter of vital importance that we restore calm and stability to all parts of the country without delay. It is vital we prevent any further loss of life or injury. It is vital we protect property and safeguard social and economic infrastructure.

“We are mobilising all available resources and capabilities to restore order,” said the President.







He called on the country to come together and for everyone to play their part in restoring calm to those areas affected by violence.