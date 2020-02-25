Haftar denounced as war criminal

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj denounced the shelling of civilian areas and airports in his country, labelling renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar a “war criminal” in a speech to the UN Human Rights Council.

“Children lost their right to education due to the shelling and closure of schools because of the attacker and those who fund the attacker and provide weapons, these must be held accountable,” Serraj told the forum.







He said his internationally recognised Government of National Accord “always showed readiness to move forward on the path to peace and stability”. UN political talks between the two sides are due to be held in Geneva.