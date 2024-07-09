Growing international organised crime requires a global strategy to counteract it

Organised crime has become a threat to international peace and security, with more than 80 per cent of the world’s population living in countries with high levels of criminality, and the problem is growing worse. This requires a global strategy to counter it, according to the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GITOC).

In a new report, GITOC said organised crime harms so many fundamental aspects of people’s lives – from governance to the environment and from health and safety to online activities. As demonstrated by the Global Organised Crime Index 2023, more than 80 per cent of the world’s population live in countries with high levels of criminality, and the problem is getting worse. “Indeed, over the past few decades the geographical reach, diversity of markets and impact of illicit economies have increased dramatically. Organised crime is manifesting itself in places and ways never seen before. And the omens for the future are menacing,” the initiative warned.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Currently, there is no global strategy against organised crime. To reduce the harm to our communities and future generations, this needs to change, it added.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.