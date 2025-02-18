First court order issued under amended Anti-Terrorism law

On 13 February 2025, South Africa issued its first court order under Section 23 of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA), marking a significant milestone in the nation’s fight against terrorist financing. The order, issued by the South Gauteng High Court on 11 February 2025, targets two individuals and two entities suspected of involvement in terrorism-related activities.

The individuals named in the order are Abdirizak Mohamed Abdi Jimale and Bashir Abdi Hassan, while the entities are Almisbaax Pty Ltd (previously known as Heeryo Trading Enterprise Pty Ltd), registered in South Africa, and Heeryo Trading Enterprise, registered in Somalia. The court found reasonable grounds to believe that the designated persons had “committed, participated in, or facilitated” acts of terrorism as defined under the POCDATARA Act.

This court order enforces the immediate freezing of all terrorist-related property held by these designated persons. Institutions accountable under the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, 2001 (FIC Act) are now required to freeze such assets and report compliance with terrorist property reporting requirements under Section 28A of the FIC Act.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.