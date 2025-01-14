Terrorism remains a pervasive global threat, with its complex manifestations and far-reaching consequences necessitating a multifaceted response. A report by the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA), titled “Fighting a Common Enemy: The Role of Private Security in Counterterrorism” delves into the potential critical contributions of the private security industry in counterterrorism efforts; evaluating the role of private security actors in mitigating terrorism while highlighting their potential and limitations.

The report argues that terrorism persists as a global challenge, asserting that “no country is insulated from terrorism”. In South Africa, this threat is underscored by instances such as the 2004 arrests of individuals with alleged links to al-Qaeda and the 2022 U.S. Embassy alert warning of potential attacks in Sandton, and the Islamic insurgency present in Northern Mozambique. These examples illustrate South Africa’s vulnerability as both a potential target and a logistical hub for extremist activities. However, despite the recognised threat, the private security industry in South Africa plays a limited supporting role in counterterrorism, primarily supporting state institutions rather than taking a leading position.

“Although the private security industry is part of the chain to counter any terrorist threat, its plays only a supporting role. In most countries, including South Africa, private security actors are not trained to counter terrorism.”

