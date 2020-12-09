Eight-year sentence for Crusaders’ terrorist activities

The two members of the “Crusaders” right-wing organisation have been sentenced in the Middelburg Regional Court for contravention of Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Matters Act.

This is after the pair planned to carry out terrorist attacks on government institutions and the African population in South Africa on 28 November 2019.

Eric Donald Abrahams, 55, and Erroll Abrahams, 50, part of the Crusaders organisation, also planned and conspired to overthrow the democratically-elected government and replace it their organisation.

“This objective would be achieved by carrying out attacks on military and police installations as well as on informal settlements occupied by African persons,” said the South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale.

In 2019, the Crimes Against the State Section of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation arrested the pair in Kliprivier, Gauteng.

“They remained in custody until the finalisation of the case,” said Mogale.

The two have been slapped with a 15-year imprisonment of which seven years are suspended for five years for preparing and planning to carry out terrorist attacks.

They also received five years imprisonment each for the financing of specified offence or terrorism, unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of more than 200 cartridges.

“Effectively each accused will serve eight years in prison. All other sentences will run concurrently with the sentence on preparing and planning to carry out terrorist attacks.”

The court has further ordered in terms of section 103 of the Firearms Control Act, that both accused are unfit to possess firearms, ammunition, competency certificates, licences, authorisation and permits.







The case against the other accused, Harry Knoesen, will continue on 1 February 2021 for High Court trial date after he pleaded not guilty.