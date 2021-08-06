Cabinet on calm in Gauteng, KZN

The South African Cabinet commended law enforcement agencies for restoring calm to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng following civil unrest last month.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Cabinet commended law enforcement agencies for progress in bringing those responsible for inciting violence to book.

“We would like to reassure South Africans no stone will be left unturned to bring to justice those responsible for the unrest in the provinces,” said acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, during a post-Cabinet briefing.

To date, six suspects have been arrested and appeared in courts for incitement of public violence.

“Law enforcement agencies and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will assist with successful prosecutions and further arrests,” Ntshavheni said.

Cabinet noted deaths as a result of the violence remains at 354. Deaths in Gauteng are 79, while 275 fatalities were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal. Of the deaths in KwaZulu-Natal, 122 were in eThekwini Metro.

“Of these, 36 were in Phoenix, with 29 murders and seven inquests,” Ntshavheni said.

Twenty-two suspects were arrested and appeared in court.

Cabinet urged affected communities in KwaZulu-Natal to support government efforts to address racial tensions and undertones threatening to undermine national values of democracy and non-racialism.





