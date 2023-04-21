Assault course to boost Kenya marines training

Kenya’s marine commandos have a new training aid in the form of a 500m long assault course, thanks to the United Kingdom government’s financial assistance.

The course at Kenya Navy Base, Mtongwe in Mombasa was formally taken into service by Colonel Eliud Keter, Commandant Kenya Naval Training College (KNTC), according to the Kenya Ministry of Defence.

“I appreciate the UK government’s support in enhancing SOS (Special Operations Squadron) training capability. The assault course is an important training tool and one of three testing requirements. There will be no lowering of the training bar and the course will be tougher to suit the most resilient,” he said encouraging trainees to “be the best” maintaining focus and mental strength, fighting spirit and sacrifice to attain set standards.

Commanding Officer UK 40 Commando Royal Marines Lieutenant Colonel Oliver Denning said the taking into service of the assault course marked a sharing of command values and operational output between the UK and Kenyan governments.

Keter was on hand to see the first assault course training session by Kenya Navy marine commandos.