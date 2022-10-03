Andre de Ruyter bug reveals intensified power struggle for Eskom energy sector

As a bugging device found in Eskom chief Andre de Ruyter’s car gets analysed by a top South African forensic outfit, emerging details indicate the highly-sophisticated device may have been capable of triggering potentially life-threatening situations for its target.

De Ruyter also revealed to defenceWeb that organised crime syndicates were looting up to R1 billion per month from Eskom and its associated coal and transport sector.

The hunt is now on for other such devices and related hostile intelligence penetrations within not only de Ruyter’s personal environment but also that of his subordinates and structures.

De Ruyter said his “not unexpected” bugging was symptomatic of criminal ecosystems wanting to continue their epic looting sprees in the Eskom energy sector and were thus also making him the target of false criminal charges and a series of other unsubstantiated distractions.

“South Africa really does need an urgent intensification of action by the criminal-justice sector in the Eskom and related sectors as soon as possible,” said de Ruyter.

According to Institute for Security Studies analyst Willem Els, “It is fairly a sophisticated device and very common especially within state agencies, it where you find these types of sophisticated devices.”

The device found in de Ruyter’s car has been handed over for a full forensic investigation to former SA Police commissioner turned forensic investigator George Fivaz, who served under President Nelson Mandela in the nineties.

According to the Sunday Times, Fivaz said the “sophisticated” device is typically used by law enforcement and intelligence agencies, and can send and receive signals. He added that it could be used for tracking, listening, metering applications, and telemetry devices amongst others.

However, security researcher Daniel Cuthbert, who analysed photographs of the device, told MyBroadBand that the bug is a perfectly mundane, off-the-shelf device with very limited capabilities and that if he were a secret agent planting a bug in a vehicle, he would wire it directly into the fuse box, obviating the need for a battery entirely as is the case with the de Ruyter bug. Cuthbert added the device does not have a microphone or microphone connector, or a GSM or radio module to relay data back to the alleged spooks that planed it, nor an obvious way to record conversations. “Honestly, it looks like a gate remote,” Cuthbert told MyBroadBand.

De Ruyter told the Sunday Times said he found the bug under his front seat while cleaning his car last week, and assumed it had been stuck to the bottom of the seat and come loose.

Now the gloves are off as the discovery clearly ramps up the already-bitter contestation within the Eskom energy sector and especially its extensive coal and transport supply chains, even as its new Board ponders a fresh mandate and his role in it, de Ruyter told defenceWeb over the weekend.

But a cool and measured de Ruyter told defenceWeb he would not be intimidated into abandoning his mission and would await the new Eskom Board’s view on his and their mandate.

De Ruyter said the backdrop to the bugging was intensified looting on a grand scale in the broader Eskom environment as his reforms at the utility increasingly took effect.

“What we are seeing now is pushback contestation from a combined criminal/political nexus with no holds barred in them seeking to continue their corruption goals and gains.

In November 2021, the CEO hired bodyguards after receiving numerous threats on social media over loadshedding.

“’It is now clearly a no-holds-barred contestation scenario that Eskom, myself, our new Board and by extension all law-abiding South African citizens find themselves in,” de Ruyter added.

defenceWeb spoke with Fivaz, who said investigations into the bugging device would still take a number of weeks due to its highly-specialised features. He believes it is fully capable of not only sound recordings and sending locations – but crucially is weaponised and designed to hack and remotely control sophisticated electronic systems as found in de Ruyter’s Volvo, which is vulnerable to an electronic takeover.

This means the device could potentially have been used to seize control of de Ruyter’s vehicle and plunged the Eskom CEO into life-threatening situations like an engineered accident in addition to monitoring his communications and whereabouts.

Fivaz added that ideally Eskom’s entire management and mission-critical environments should be thoroughly reviewed and scanned from an intelligence risk management perspective.







“Once having improved the resilience of Eskom and related energy sector regarding hostile penetration from whatever source, one should ideally look at actively hunting down buggers and their syndicate or intel agency handlers,” said Fivaz.