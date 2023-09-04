SA Navy Chief seeks improved African maritime security

SA Navy (SAN) Chief Vice Admiral Monde Lobese gave delegates to last week’s IMDEC (International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference) in Ghana an insight into his thinking on facets of African maritime security.

That 38 of the continent’s 54 countries are either coastal or island ones with fully 90% of its trade done by sea are pointers to the need for more attention, in terms of finance and funding, to be allocated to maritime matters.

The South African who heads a navy currently in a rebuilding phase, sees Sisonke – directly translated from IsiXhosa as “together” – which if applied can see the continent stand as one to ensure maritime security. Included in this are armed conflicts and inter-state warfare, piracy, colonialism and IUU (illegal, unregulated and unreported) fishing.

He sees African navies co-operating in the best interests of the continent and all its people.

“The focus must be on togetherness through action through continental, regional and national initiatives to ensure maritime security,” he said pointing to the 2050 Africa Integrated Maritime Strategy as the over-arching document to establish co-operation. He sees African nations realising the togetherness that is Sisonke to secure the African maritime domain (AMD).

“The co-operation of African nations must also be implemented in conjunction with existing and relevant AU (African Union), national and international regulatory frameworks and ongoing maritime initiatives in Africa.”

He sees establishment of a combined exclusive maritime zone of Africa (CEMZA) as important for future continental maritime security.

“CEMZA,” he told delegates, “is anticipated to provide Africa with significant, cross-cutting advantages in terms of geostrategic, economic, political, social, and security benefits as it will foster co-operation and lower risks associated with all international threats and poor environmental management”.

“Aiming to boost intra-African trade,” the CEMZA concept aims to remove or streamline administrative procedures in intra-AU maritime transport to make it more appealing, efficient and competitive as well as to do more to protect the environment.

“Establishing the CEMZA would definitely assist in ensuring the African continent’s maritime security, especially from an enforcement and governing point of view and, by extension, relate to naval activities/operations and navies as a whole,” Lobese said, warning establishing such an extensive maritime zone will take time “as it will involve legal and other frameworks and negotiations on the political level”.