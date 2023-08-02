Maritime training for SNCG

ATMIS (African Union Transition Mission in Somalia) is readying the Somali defence force for security duty on land and along the east African country’s coastline with the Somalia Navy and Coast Guard (SNCG) the latest to benefit.

Maritime training is presented by the AU mission in collaboration with the local European Union Capacity Building Mission (EUCAP Somalia). Fifteen Coast Guard officers are the second group to complete the two-week maritime security training course to prepare SNCG ahead of ATMIS exit at year-end.

Somalia has Africa’s longest coastline at 3 333 km and its security is critical to the stability of the country and the Horn of Africa region in general, an ATMIS statement has it.

The first group, also 15 strong, completed similar training in JUne with theory and practical sessions.

Topics taught included general seamanship, basic safety, boat maintenance, radio communications, maritime law and first aid skills.

ATMIS Force Commander Lieutenant Genera Sam Okiding said the training would help Somalia build a strong naval force that would be “significant” in supporting the country’s security architecture.

Course attendee, Inspector Yusuf Hersi, said the training would assist him, based on what he learned, with navigation, maritime rules and first aid, among others.