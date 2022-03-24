Maritime security “fundamental” to African peace

The African Union (AU), according to its political affairs, peace and security (PSC) department, views maritime security as “a fundamental component” of the continent’s blueprint for socio-economic advancement and regional integration.

This is offset by threats to the African blue economy which include climate change, piracy, toxic waste dumping, migrant smuggling, human trafficking, illegal unreported and unregulated fishing (IUUF), as well as smuggling of illicit drugs, goods and weapons. Maritime threats, the PSC says in a newsletter issued post the AU February Assembly session in Addis Ababa.

Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, Political Affairs, Peace and Security Commissioner, writes the continent’s maritime security is protected by the 2050 Africa Integrated Maritime Strategy(AIMS 2050) and the Africa Charter on Maritime Security, Safety and Development.







These contain frameworks in key areas including capacity building, maritime

information and intelligence sharing, joint military/naval exercises to fight insecurity and promote peace and security in the continent’s maritime ecosystems – all integral to sustainable development.