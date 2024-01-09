Indian Navy rescues crew from hijacked ship off Somalia

The Indian Navy has rescued all 21 crew members from the MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea after it was boarded by half a dozen armed men off Somalia’s coast on 4 January.

The Indian Navy said the crew were rescued on Friday 5 January after the vessel was boarded by Navy commandos.

All 21 crew, including 15 Indians, were safely evacuated from the citadel, where they had secured themselves – no pirates were found on board.

“The attempt of hijacking by the pirates was probably abandoned with the forceful warning by the Indian Navy MPA [maritime patrol aircraft] of interception by Indian Naval warship,” the Navy said in a statement.

The guided missile destroyer INS Chennai rendered support to restore the power generation and propulsion of the MV Lila Norfolk, allowing her to commence her voyage to the next port of call. She was en route to Bahrain from Brazil before being reported as hijacked off the Somali town of Eyl.

Recent attacks have triggered concerns that Horn of AFrica piracy could be making a resurgence – last month pirates hijacked the bulk carrier Ruen off the coast of Somalia.