Indian and South African naval officers talk training, personnel exchange in Delhi

A top-level SA Navy (SAN) delegation this week concluded the 12th round of what is termed “staff talks” with the Indian Navy in Delhi.

Apart from what is standard operating procedure (SOP) for inter-country defence engagements in strengthening ties and operational synergy, the 27 and 28 August talks “focused on several pivotal areas” an Indian Government Press Information Bureau (PIB) statement has it.

These included operational training, establishing secure information protocols between platforms as well as operational interaction in addressing “evolving complexities in the maritime domain”. This interaction is an integral component of the tri-nation naval exercise Ibsamar, the seventh iteration of which was held off South Africa’s Gqeberha in 2022. The first Ibsamar – with platforms from India, Brazil and South Africa participating – was staged in South Africa in 2008.

An initial planning meeting at SAN fleet headquarters in Simon’s Town for Ibsamar VIII in March was reported on as underscoring the commitment of all three nations to making it successful. It appears SAN facilities at Saldanha on the West Coast will be Ibsamar VIII’s base of operations with, as yet, no date known for the exercise. defenceWeb understands it will take place in early October.

In Delhi, the SA/Indian talks saw the exchange of best practices in nuclear, biological and chemical defence (NBCD) including damage control as well as diving support, by way of subject matter expert exchanges.

The statement further has it there was “a strong emphasis on personnel exchanges and the potential for availing advanced training courses at respective training facilities were deliberated”.

The India-South Africa Navy Staff Talks were co-chaired by Rear Admiral Nirbhay Bapna of the Indian Navy, and Rear Admiral David Maningi Mkhonto, Chief Director Maritime Strategy of the South African Navy.

India and South Africa witness frequent high level military visits, as well as training exchanges, military exercises and sharing of each other’s good practices – India’s Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, visited South Africa in May this year, for example. Indian Navy warships are also regular visitors to South Africa.

The Indian Navy has a sizeable presence in the Red Sea region, with a dozen warships deployed to provide security against pirates as Western powers focus on attacks by Yemen’s Houthis. In January, the Indian Navy foiled two hijackings by Somali pirates within days.