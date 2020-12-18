Gulf of Guinea attacks continue

Pirate attacks continue unabated in the Gulf of Guinea with bulk carrier Stevia the latest to report an attack with eight crew kidnapped, but not confirmed.

Security consultants, including Dryad Global and Praesidium International, warn of an increase in incidents.

“In same general area as the Stevia incident Togo-flagged tanker Stelios K was attacked and its crew kidnapped on 16 November. Another kidnap happened further north-west on 26 November and involved Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged cargo vessel Milan.







“These incidents follow threats by local militant groups last month and a recent spike in unsuccessful piracy attacks south-west of Bonny Island, south-west of Bayelsa and south of Cotonou/Lagos. Further incidents are likely,” Praesidium warns.