Global piracy at a 30 year low

Piracy incidents worldwide continue to show a downward trend with the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) reporting the lowest number of attacks and armed robbery at sea in 30 years.

The Bureau, an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) affiliate, welcomed the decrease with the rider that crew safety “remains at risk”.

Seventy-nine incidents were reported for the first nine months of the year – 20 less than in the corresponding period last year.

The January/September period saw 62 vessels boarded worldwide with a further six hijacked, two fired on and nine facing attempted attacks. This, an IMB statement has it, is “a significant overall reduction” and the lowest reported number since 1994.

Eighty-six percent of reported incidents saw access gained to vessels with the majority under cover of darkness. Violence towards crew members remains a concern, with 111 taken hostage, 11 kidnapped and three threatened. Perpetrators were armed with weapons, guns and knives in 45 of reported incidents.

“With reported incidents at their lowest since 1994, the decline in reported piracy and armed robbery incidents is encouraging. This is an important time to reinforce our message not to be complacent and for vessel owners and operators to adhere to IMB guidelines. We commend governments and law enforcement for excellent work which made this improvement possible”, IMB Director Michael Howlett said.

Africa’s traditional piracy hotspot – the Gulf of Guinea – saw 12 reported incidents from January to September – the lowest since 1996.

On the eastern side of the continent, eight incidents were reported off Somalia and in the Gulf of Aden. The decrease is – in part – ascribed to what IMB calls “the prevalence of monsoons” in these waters between July and September.

Incidents in the Singapore Straits dropped to 23, compared to 33 over the same period last year. Perpetrators boarded vessels in 96% of the cases.

Considering the navigational challenges of these waters, IMB warns “even low level opportunistic incidents on board large vessels could potentially increase the risk to navigation”.