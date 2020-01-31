France kickstarts European mission in the Strait of Hormuz

Written by Reuters -
The FS Nivose.

France announced on Thursday the beginning of the European Maritime Awareness mission in the Strait of Hormuz (EMASoH), intended to ensure the freedom of navigation in the Gulf while promoting a de-escalation approach with Iran.

The French government has pushed for a European security alternative in the Strait of Hormuz after ruling out taking part in a U.S.-led coalition protecting oil tankers and cargo ships from what Washington says is a threat from Iran.



French frigate Courbet started patrolling in the Strait of Hormuz, French ministry of Armed Forces said on Thursday. It will be joined by a Dutch frigate in about two weeks, it added.

