Another vessel boarded in the Gulf of Guinea

A product tanker has been boarded in the Gulf of Guinea but the crew are safe in what was the 14th such incident in the area this year.

According to Dryad Global, the Panama flagged product tanker Nafeli II activated her hip Security Alert System (SSAS) on 4 November whilst in transit 94 nautical miles southwest of Brass, Nigeria. The vessel is understood to have been boarded but the crew, comprised of Russian, Georgian and Ukrainian personnel, are believed to be safe. Perpetrators are understood to have departed the vessel.

“This incident is the 14th such boarding incident within the Gulf of Guinea within 2020. This number excluded vessels boarded for robbery and kidnap. The total number for vessels illegally boarded within West Africa in 2020 is 58, tracking slightly above trend when compared to 2019,” Dryad said.

As a result of the end of the SW Monsoons, rates of incidents have historically shown a sharp increasing trend in the later part of the year.







Vessels are reminded that all operations within this area are subject to a heightened risk profile, Dryad said.