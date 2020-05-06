Zuma’s arms deal trial postponed to June

Former president Jacob Zuma’s trial relating to alleged arms deal corruption has been postponed to June due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the matter of State v Zuma and Thales has been provisionally postponed to 23 June 2020.

The execution of the warrant of arrest issued on 4 February 2020 for Zuma will be stayed until 23 June 2020. This was issued after Zuma failed to appear for a hearing.

NPA spokesperson, Natasha Kara-Ramkisson, said the postponement of Zuma’s trial “is due to the Covid-19 lockdown travel and court appearance restrictions.”

Zuma faces 16 charges relating fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering amounting to over R4 million between 1996 and 2005.







Thales faces one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption and one count of money laundering.