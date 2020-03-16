Zuma appeal rejected

South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) rejected former president Jacob Zuma’s application to appeal a lower court’s decision he stand trial for corruption, a registrar of the court said.

According to local news agency Eye Witness News, the SCA ruled Zuma’s appeal against an October decision by the Pietermaritzburg High Court had “no reasonable prospect of success”.

Zuma, in office from 2009 to 2018, applied for a stay of prosecution for alleged fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to a deal to buy European military equipment for South Africa’s armed forces in the 1990s.

The French defence firm Thales, accused of agreeing to pay Zuma around $34,000 annually for protection from an investigation into the $2 billion arms deal, and set to stand trial this year with the former leader, appealed the decision as well.







The Thales appeal was also rejected, the court said