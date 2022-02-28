Zim food aid for Moz

A Zimbabwean presidential pledge saw a thousand tons of staple food assistance delivered to displaced Mozambicans at the weekend.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa made the pledge while visiting the strife-torn northern parts of Mozambique earlier this month (February) in “brotherhood and solidarity” with its South African Development Community (SADC) co-member.

Eight hundred tons of maize and 200 tons of white sorghum was handed to Mozambique by Ambassador Victor Matemadanda, the senior Zimbabwean diplomat in the east African country.

He said it was natural that Mozambique and Zimbabwe “bonded by geography, history, culture and tradition and a spirit of camaraderie should stand together in unity and solidarity and help carry each other’s burdens”.

Matemadanda commended SAMIM (SADC Mission in Mozambique), other foreign forces and the Forças Armadas de Defesa de Moçambique(FADM) for stabilising the security situation in Cabo Delgado and securing liberated areas. This will facilitate “smooth movement” of humanitarian support to those needing it most.







Head of the SADC Mission in Mozambique, Professor Mpho Molomo, also Special Representative of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation, applauded the Zimbabwean gesture saying it demonstrated an inherent African communal spirit of sharing.