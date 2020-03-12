US investigators assist in Hamdok assassination attempt investigation

US investigators are in the Sudanese capital Khartoum to help local authorities investigating an assassination attempt targeting the Sudanese prime minister earlier this week, a minister said.

Authorities launched an investigation into Monday’s assassination attempt, when a blast hit Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s convoy as he drove to work.

“A team of American experts arrived and they will join the investigation team. We need them because they have more experience and modern techniques than we have,” Information Minister Faisal Salih told a news briefing.

Sudan arrested suspects including foreigners over the attempted killing, said Saleh, without giving details.

Initial investigation show a homemade explosive device planted on roadside was used in the attack, the interior ministry said.

Sudan’s ruling council said it would step up its drive to remove loyalists of former President Omar al-Bashir, a day after Hamdok escaped the assassination attempt.

They have not said who was behind it, but by reasserting Bashir loyalists will be firmly dealt with, they suggest possible links with old regime supporters trying to disrupt a democratic transition.

Hamdok heads a government of technocrats serving under a 39-month power-sharing deal between civilian groups and the military struck after Bashir was overthrown last April.





