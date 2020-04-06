Two arrested after allegedly posing as soldiers, raping and murdering elderly woman

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has said it has arrested two men who allegedly posed as South African National Defence Force (SANF) soldiers and raped and killed an elderly woman in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police late last week said swift police investigation led to the arrest of two suspects, aged 24 and 27. They are being charged for murder and rape. They will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court soon.

A case of murder and rape was opened at Plessislaer police station after the incident that occurred on 29 March 2020 when a body of Ngenzeni Zuma (74) was found at her home in Sweetwaters in the Pietermaritzburg. She was allegedly raped and strangled to death. Provincial Organised Crime Unit detectives were assigned to investigate the case and bring the perpetrators to book. A 27-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in KwaShange in Pietermaritzburg whereas a 24-year-old was traced in Point in the Durban.

Intensive police investigation linked the suspects to the rape of a 20-year-old female who was allegedly raped on the same night. The suspects will also be charged for another rape. They will also be profiled to determine if they can be linked to other pending cases in the province, the SAPS said.







The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest and condemned the attack of an elderly woman which has brought severe anguish to the family and neighbours.