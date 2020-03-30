Top Algerian journalist arrested

Algerian police arrested Khaled Drareni, a leading journalist, and will charge him with “attacking the integrity of the national territory”, Reporters Without Borders, a press freedom group, said.

Drareni was covering protests which shook Algeria for most of last year, forcing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign in April 2019, before they were suspended over the coronavirus.

The justice ministry has not released a statement.

Drareni’s arrest comes days after another prominent opposition leader, Karim Tabou, was jailed.

Authorities jailed prominent figures including businessmen and senior officials or former senior officials associated with Bouteflika on corruption charges.





