Teachers die in Kenya attack

Three teachers were killed near Kenya’s Somalian border in a suspected attack by al Shabaab militants police said, in what appeared to be the latest assault by the group in Kenya since the year started.

A child was wounded by a stray bullet when militants attacked Kamuthe primary school, in Garissa County, a police report seen by Reuters said. The militants burned down a nearby police station and destroyed a telecommunications mast in the attack, the report said.

Al Shabaab targeted Kenya in frequent attacks, part of a retaliation campaign against the country for sending troops to Somalia in 2011 after a series of cross-border raids and kidnappings.

The group stepped up the pace of its attacks in Kenya since the New Year.

Last week, four schoolchildren were killed following a gunfight between the Somali militant group and local police in Garissa. The attackers also targeted a telecommunications mast in that assault.







The United States bolstered its presence in Kenya after al Shabaab killed three Americans in an attack on a military base in the East African country used by US and Kenyan forces.