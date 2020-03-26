Sudan releases prisoners

Sudan released 4 217 prisoners on Wednesday as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SUNA said, citing a health ministry official who said those freed were tested for possible infection.

Sudan, in the middle of an economic crisis and transition after the toppling of veteran ruler Omar al-Bashir last year, confirmed three cases of coronavirus.

Its health system is in a poor state after years without investment and an exodus of doctors to Gulf Arab countries.

Sudan declared a public health emergency last week and imposed a nationwide night curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus also closed airports, ports and land crossings.







Only humanitarian, commercial and technical support shipments are excluded from the restrictions, according to the ruling council.