Successful Gauteng police operations

Police in Gauteng arrested 780 suspects for various crimes during a multi-disciplinary crime combatting operation.

In a statement, Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said of 780 suspects, 270 were arrested around Tshwane.

“They were arrested for crimes ranging from dealing in drugs and dagga, rape, truck hijacking, possession of suspected stolen vehicles, driving under the influence of alcohol, assault and 60 cell phones were confiscated,” he said.

In the Johannesburg district, 84 suspects were nabbed for business burglary, possession of suspected stolen property, robbery, kidnapping and driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The intelligence-driven operations also yielded results in Ekurhuleni, where more than 280 suspects were arrested for crimes including assault, rape, robbery, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and drugs,” said Makhubele.

On the West Rand, 130 suspects were arrested for armed robbery, business robbery, house breaking, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of drugs, assault and rape.

“Sedibeng police conducted operations resulting in the arrest of more than 130 suspects for crimes ranging from possession of suspected stolen property, murder, rape, hijacking and others,” Makhubele said.

He said police will continue operations to root out criminals hiding in communities.







“Police visibility will be intensified at hotspots to protect communities in Gauteng,” he said.